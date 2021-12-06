ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

11-year-old held at knifepoint inside Queens school bathroom: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
 6 days ago

BRIARWOOD, Queens — An armed individual held an 11-year-old student at knifepoint in the bathroom of a Queens school on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

The NYPD released a photo and sketch of the suspect, who police believe was also behind a knife attack in the same neighborhood after he fled the school.

The ordeal began around 2:30 p.m. inside the Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School on 144th Street in Briarwood.

Police said the suspect gained entry to the school, went into the bathroom and pulled a knife on the young student. He demanded money while pointing the knife at the boy’s chest, police said.

When the child said he didn’t have any money, the suspect took the boy’s water bottle and fled the school, according to the NYPD.

The boy was not injured in the incident, police said.

Minutes later, a 51-year-old man reported to police that an individual with a knife started arguing with him near 85th Road and 149th Street. Police said the suspect displayed a knife and tried to cut the victim’s throat but did not make contact. The suspect slashed the victim several more times, cutting his jacket, but did not injure him, police said.

The suspect then threw a water bottle at the victim and ran off.

Police described the suspect as a male, possibly in his teens. He is about 5-foot-2, 110 pounds and has a slim build, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

