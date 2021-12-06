ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Child-Free Weddings Okay?

By Jenny Singer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weddings are coming. Signature cocktails are being tested, name puns drafted, cardstock carted to the printers. Couples, making up for lost time, are planning the biggest wedding year since the 1980s, with marriages in the U.S. up a whopping 50% from 2020, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Happiest days will...

Comments / 9

Alisa Oliver
3d ago

Child-free is fine, if that's what the couple wants. Period.

Reply
12
SuzzzyQ
2d ago

I have seen so many weddings and receptions, ruined by kids. Leave them home, or don't go. Remember, not everyone thinks your kids are as cute, as you do. More and more wedding venues, are stating, adults only. I respect that, and think it's smart. Weddings cost a fortune now. Take the kids to McDonalds, another time

Reply
2
pale horse 420
3d ago

Yes they are but you can’t expect people with children to find a babysitter and attend if they got other stuff with their kids going on. Their kids come first. As long as everyone understands that it’s whatever.

Reply(2)
2
