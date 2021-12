The LA Rams signed up free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before Week 11, had two days to integrate him into some of the offensive plays in time to face the San Francisco 49ers, and after that loss, have already faced the instant designation to adding him to this team a ‘bust’. Others cite the Rams loss as a direct result of signing that ‘locker room cancer,’ to the team’s roster.

