Princess Charlotte Gets a Shout Out From Her Favorite Artist

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakira found out that Princess Charlotte is...

www.wtsp.com

Vanity Fair

Prince William Loves AC/DC, Princess Charlotte Is a Shakira Fan, and Other Revelations From the Prince’s Apple Fitness+ Podcast

Because mental health has become one of Prince William’s favorite conversation topics, it wasn’t a surprise that he brought it up when he appeared on the season finale of the Apple Fitness+ podcast, which was released on Monday. The most dramatic part of the conversation centered on a day when he helped rescue a young boy after a devastating accident while working for the East Anglia Air Ambulance service. But in the course of the 20-minute conversation, he shared a few surprising tidbits about his family’s love for music.
Shakira
GeekTyrant

Watch Andrew Garfield Geek Out Over a Message From the Cast of His Favorite TV "Obsession" COBRA KAI

We all have our favorite shows that we love to geek out over, and as it turns out, Andrew Garfield shares one of my favorites, Cobra Kai. In an interview with Netflix regarding Garfield’s recently released musical film Tick, Tick… Boom!, the actor had expressed his love for the Netflix series Cobra Kai, calling it his obsession. The streamer ended up gathering video messages from the cast of the show, and they presented them to Garfield in the video below.
Hello Magazine

How royal children spend Christmas: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

Christmas is a special time of year for the royal family, when the Queen's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all get together to celebrate the festivities. Have you ever wondered what the youngest members of the famous family get up to when their elders are getting merry around the fireplace? It's a fun time for them too, with all those presents to open and royal cousins to play with. There are of course certain traditions to follow, as the royals stick to a similar Christmas schedule each year.
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
Entertainment Times

'Worst Fight Ever' Leads To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Divorce, Tabloid Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly divorcing due to a "Worst Fight Ever." Woman's Day magazine claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into a fight where they decided to finally end their relationship. The news outlet disclosed that Prince Harry was furious when he found out his wife had something to do with the publication of "Finding Freedom."
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel reveals her favorite gift from fiancé Paul Bernon

When it comes to picking the perfect present, Paul Bernon knows the way to Bethenny Frankel’s heart. “Paul bought me a beautiful heart-shaped diamond our first Christmas together which was very meaningful,” the business mogul told Page Six Style of her all-time favorite gift. Now, as the pair prepares to...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess To Drop Major Bombshells In 2022? Prince Harry's Kids Expected To Receive A Surprise From Prince William And Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing for some big plans next year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas away from the other members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to announce their plans this coming holiday season. However, based on the latest happenings in the palace, reports are claiming that the royal couple is unlikely to be reunited with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal clan.
Elle

Kate Middleton Almost Didn't Get Her 'Duchess Of Cambridge' Title, It Has Been Revealed

As is customary, royals are bestowed with a new title - and with it a new area of Britain of which to be honorary custodians - on the event of their wedding day, by The Queen. And the same can be said of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who on April 29, 2011 were given the new monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and with it some overarching duty of care for the beautiful city on the river Cam. It is usual for the sons of the monarch to receive a dukedom, considering Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall and Prince Andrew is the Duke of York, but it has been revealed that Kate and Wills nearly didn't become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
