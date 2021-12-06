SK Gaming turn to nutrition to improve player performance

Ubisoft has explained that the next update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will necessitate re-downloading the entire game "as part of a data restructuring." Over on the Ubisoft forums (thanks, Eurogamer), the devs explain that "In order to continue supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla with future content and game updates, Title Update 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring." No date has yet been given, but the update will happen next week. The update "consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms. Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance." You can see the size of the update below, as per Ubisoft's description:
