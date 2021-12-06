ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SK Gaming turn to nutrition to improve player performance

Cover picture for the articleGerman esports organization SK Gaming are turning to nutrition to find an edge for their professional players, entering a deal with domestic retailer REWE. The difference between a win and a loss can often come down to the finest margins in many competitive disciplines, and esports are...

