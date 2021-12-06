Happening this week on the Space Coast: Holiday concerts, drive-thru nativity

Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — USATodayNetwork.

Melbourne Community Orchestra celebrates 'Snowfall'

Audiences are in for the white stuff when Melbourne Community Orchestra presents “Snowfall,” a pair of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 16, at Melbourne Auditorium, 625 Hibiscus Blvd.

The two evenings will glide along on a sleigh full of orchestral favorites, including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" as an opening fanfare, a fun medley from National Lampoon's “Christmas Vacation,” selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” a medley of bell songs and more.

Admission is free. The 50-member group conducted by Mark Nelson is the orchestra-in-residence for the City of Melbourne. Call 321-285-6724 or visit MCOrchestra.org for more information.

It’s snow, man, for youth orchestra

All three musical groups of the Space Coast Symphony Youth Orchestra will join forces for “Snowman Season,” a concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School, 1500 Minutemen Causeway.

“Snowman Season” will feature musical works that invoke the joys of the season, such “Sleigh Ride in the Park” and “Jingle Rock.” The audience should already be in the holiday spirit when the advanced Philharmonic Orchestra students take to the stage for "The Bells of Christmas" and selections from the “Nutcracker.”

An outreach of the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra, the youth orchestra for youth aged eight to 20 years rehearses weekly in preparation for performances of classical symphonic masterworks.

Admission to “Snowman Season” is free.

For more information, visit SCSYO.us or call 888-252-8290.

Great set of pipes: Suntree organ concerts planned for December

The 36-rank pipe organ at Advent Lutheran Church in Suntree will swell with glorious Advent and Christmas music for three consecutive Wednesdays in December in a series of noon mini-concerts at 7550 North Wickham Road.

Three Central Florida organists will play the A.E. Schlueter organ of 2,196 pipes, performing works for the holiday season on Dec. 8, 15 and 22. The Wednesday lunchtime program on Dec. 8 will be performed by guest artist Thomas Goetz, an organist, pianist, conductor and music educator from Melbourne Beach.

The Dec. 15 program will feature Jerry Davidson, organist for St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Pierce.

On Dec. 22, Advent Lutheran Church's own organist, Betty Jo Couch, will present a "Christmas Kaleidoscope" of traditional Christmas favorites.

"We are happy this year to once again to present concerts that share the spirit of Christmas with the community,” Couch said.

Featured vocalist, soprano Christine Germain, will join Couch during the final concert to sing "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "I Saw Three Ships" and "Gesu Bambino." For 20 years, Germain was part of the Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force.

Each of the Wednesday concerts will be followed by seasonal refreshments in the narthex for attendees. The mini-concerts are free to the public with no tickets required. For more information, visit AdventBrevard.org or call 321-426-9378.

Drive-thru Nativity Experience

Bundle the kiddos in the car and head to “The Nativity Experience: A Journey Through Bethlehem,” Suntree United Methodist Church’s Christmas gift to the community.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the church on 7400 N. Wickham Road. Dozens of volunteers will provide visitors with a live-action depiction of Bethlehem 2,021 years ago. Cars will wind their way through a series of lighted vignettes erected in the church parking lot, where costumed actors will depict scenes from the biblical birthplace of Jesus. For audio narration, families can scan a QR code with their smartphones, or request a CD when entering the car line. How cool is that?

The 15-minute drive-through "journey" will conclude with a stop in front of the nativity scene, complete with live animals.

“For a second year, we are excited to offer a powerful way for families to experience the story of the birth of Christ,” said Tanner Smith, Suntree United Methodist’s director of communications.

Admission is free, with donations accepted on behalf of Zoe Empowers, an organization that provides opportunities to vulnerable children in developing countries.

To facilitate traffic flow, vehicles will be asked to enter the Nativity Experience carline north of Wickham Road, from the southbound lane of Pinehurst Avenue in Suntree.

For more information, call 321-242-2585 or visit SuntreeUMC.org/nativity.

Indialantic Chamber Singers sing a song of Christmas

The Indialantic Chamber Singers will “Sing We Now of Christmas” at their 3 p.m. concert, Sunday, Dec. 12, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Dr., Indialantic.

Begun in 1999, the Indialantic Chamber Singers are known for their flawless renditions of both accompanied and a cappella works, earning them the reputation as Brevard's premier choral ensemble. During their holiday concert, the group will perform a variety of sacred and secular choral works that span the centuries,

Local soprano Beth Green, the group’s artistic director, conducts, with accompaniment by pianist Teresa Fleenor. Professional flute musician Laurie Lawson will also accompany on several pieces. Organist, group founder and director emeritus David Vogeding will be lead the audience sing-along.

A donation of $10 is suggested.

For more information, visit IndialanticChamberSingers.org or call 321-426-0360.

Swinging holidays with Melbourne Municipal Band

Lots of musical activities are planned by Melbourne Municipal Band this month. The Band’s Swingtime 22-piece Big Band ensemble continues an annual December tradition by presenting its holiday dance at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd.

Kurt Schulenberg will make his debut as the new conductor of Swingtime. The position was previously held by Art Martin, who continues with the Melbourne Municipal Band in various capacities.

Dance tickets are $15 and are available online at MelbourneMunicipalBand.org or at the door. For more information, contact 321-339-7705.

The event is BYOB. Snacks and mixers will be available for purchase. Those who would like to brush up on dancing skills can do so from 6 to 7 p.m., when instructor Chris Marcelle offers lessons. The fee for lessons is $5, payable to the instructor.

Melbourne Municipal Band’s 12- piece Rock & Roll Revue ensemble returns for MMB’s Guy Lombardo-style New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner, floor show, dancing and a midnight balloon drop.

Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with piano music by Klaus Kolb and a three-hour open bar. Dinner follows with a floorshow featuring the Swingtimers Vocal Trio of Connie Maltby, Diana Sageser and Dave Hutson performing music reminiscent of the Manhattan Transfer.

After dinner, Rock & Roll Revue will play for guests’ dancing pleasure until 12:30 a.m., accompanied by vocalists Len Fallen and the Swingtimers Vocal Trio. A traditional balloon drop and a champagne toast with noisemakers will usher in the New Year at midnight. Black tie is suggested.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Dance will be held Dec. 31 at the Hilton Melbourne at 200 Rialto Place in Melbourne, Florida. Guests must be vaccinated against COVID or COVID-recovered.

Tickets are $125 per person and may be purchased at melbournemunicipalband.org. A table for 10 may be reserved for $1,250. This event is typically an early sellout.

Guests who want to spend the night will receive a special room rate from the Hilton Melbourne. Visit the Band’s website for a link to the hotel reservation page.

For more information, 321-339-7705.

Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com and toastofthecoastfloridatoday@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance for consideration for the Best Bets roundup.

Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — USATodayNetwork.