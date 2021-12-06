ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

City awarded Walk Your Wheels grant to keep bikes, skateboards off downtown sidewalks

 6 days ago
FOND DU LAC – Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership will soon launch a sidewalk decal campaign asking riders of bicycles, skateboards and scooters to “Walk Your Wheels."

Amy Hansen, executive director of the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership, said that for years the city's Main Street district has been challenged by people riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards on downtown sidewalks.

"We have signs posted at intersections, but they are not capturing people’s attention," Hansen said. "We believe sidewalk decals will be more noticeable by being colorful and directly over their path of travel.”

A $1,000 award to DFP through AARP's Wisconsin Small Dollar, Big Impact grant program will be used to purchase 20 of the 48 decals they plan to purchase and install on Main Street in the downtown area. Each decal will have a picture showing a person next to a bike, skateboard or scooter.

Hansen said the decals are intended as a community education program explaining that downtown sidewalks are for pedestrians only.

“Bicycles, scooters and skateboards are a great way to get around town; however we want to make sure that they do not interfere with pedestrian safety, especially in the downtown district, where doors open directly onto the sidewalk,” she said.

She hopes the decals, with illustrations on them, will be easily identifiable and understandable by everyone, which will improve safety for visitors to the downtown.

She added that people over age 50 sometimes are slower to react to bikes, skateboards and scooters that might come directly at them while walking. They are also more likely to be visually or hearing impaired.

The partnership plans to raise funds to pay for the 28 decals that were not paid for by the AARP grant and install them when weather allows in early 2022.

Wisconsin Small Dollar Big Impact grants were awarded this year to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work and play as they age, according to AARP. Judges selected the downtown Fond du Lac project from dozens of proposals submitted from all over the state.

“Our goal is to support communities as they make positive changes that inspire long-term progress on livable issues. This proposal hits that nail right on the head," said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson.

The grant program is open to some nonprofits and government entities. For more information on the program, visit www.aarp.org/WIsdb.

Contact Sharon Roznik at 920-907-7936 or sroznik@gannett.com. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/reporterroz/

