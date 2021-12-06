Santa's Sweets and Treats Dec. 11 in Rockwood Area Historical Museum

ROCKWOOD -- Santa’s Sweets and Treats will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Rockwood Area Historical Museum.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit local children in the museum’s historical caboose.

Parents are encouraged to take photos. Every child will receive a gift.

Homemade cookies and candy will be sold inside the museum. A silent auction, featuring holiday baskets, also will be offered.

“We sure hope you will bring to your family and friends and make this special event a wonderful experience for you during this holiday season. Everyone is welcome,” said the historical society.