ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

SMCC uses multi-prong plan to address social, emotional issues

By Dean Cousino, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SHO1_0dFDHHUM00

Students and faculty at St. Mary Catholic Central High School held a prayer service for the victims and their families of the Oxford High School shooting last week.

“The situation has been a topic of discussion on numerous levels and in formal and informal conversations at school this week,” said Sean Jorgensen, president of the school.

SMCC does not have a local police officer who works at SMCC. However, the private school does have “an excellent relationship with the City of Monroe Police and Det. and Student Resource Officer Brian (Winnie) Winsjansen, Jorgensen said.

The department “has helped us out on several occasions over the years,” the president said in an email last week. “Whenever we have had to consult or involve the police in any matter, which has been infrequent, the City of Monroe staff have been outstanding.”

The school uses a multi-pronged approach to issues and to address a student's social and emotional wellness and discipline issues.

“Our efforts are aimed at identifying and dealing with concerns and triggers for students before they develop into more serious issues,” Jorgensen said.

Engagement with students begins with classroom teachers and centers on activities from the school’s Campus Ministry program, he said.

“Twice daily all-school prayer, theology classes, weekly Masses, topical all-school and grade-level prayer services as well as our mandatory annual retreat program for each grade level all offer numerous, nearly daily opportunities for us to address issues, current situations in the world, and everyday social pressures that students may face,” the president said. “This is all in addition to the day-to-day conversations that unfold in any given classroom.”

All of these efforts are supported by Tim Maag, the school’s Campus Minister, who in addition to holding multiple theology and ministry degrees is also a trained and licensed counselor. Deacon Mike Stewart also provides extensive services as a spiritual counselor to students as the School Chaplain. In addition, “we have a partnership with Catholic Charities of Monroe that has a female professional counselor who comes on-site to school each week and hosts open office hours and appointments for students.”

The SMCC staff also recently formed a Social and Emotional Wellness Committee that works to identify and deal specifically with students' individual needs and offer safe environments for students to share concerns they may have with an adult who can be trusted to help.

Like other high schools in Monroe County, SMCC has a Student Prevention and Leadership Team (SPLT) that teacher Laura Strube helps organize. SPLT has students act as peer mentors and leaders in the effort to educate and advocate against drugs and alcohol use. SMCC has one of the largest SPLT groups among local high schools despite having one of the smallest in enrollments, Jorgensen said.

Issues of student conduct are regulated by a Student Handbook and Code of Expectations and Student Behavior.

“Our Dean of Students handles situations that might involve these standards,” Jorgensen said. “He will bring the principal or other members of staff into the fold as the situation warrants.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MI
Society
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Society
CBS News

Biden calls Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Prong#Private Schools#Oxford High School#Campus Ministry
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

127
Followers
173
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy