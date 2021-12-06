SMCC uses multi-prong plan to address social, emotional issues

Students and faculty at St. Mary Catholic Central High School held a prayer service for the victims and their families of the Oxford High School shooting last week.

“The situation has been a topic of discussion on numerous levels and in formal and informal conversations at school this week,” said Sean Jorgensen, president of the school.

SMCC does not have a local police officer who works at SMCC. However, the private school does have “an excellent relationship with the City of Monroe Police and Det. and Student Resource Officer Brian (Winnie) Winsjansen, Jorgensen said.

The department “has helped us out on several occasions over the years,” the president said in an email last week. “Whenever we have had to consult or involve the police in any matter, which has been infrequent, the City of Monroe staff have been outstanding.”

The school uses a multi-pronged approach to issues and to address a student's social and emotional wellness and discipline issues.

“Our efforts are aimed at identifying and dealing with concerns and triggers for students before they develop into more serious issues,” Jorgensen said.

Engagement with students begins with classroom teachers and centers on activities from the school’s Campus Ministry program, he said.

“Twice daily all-school prayer, theology classes, weekly Masses, topical all-school and grade-level prayer services as well as our mandatory annual retreat program for each grade level all offer numerous, nearly daily opportunities for us to address issues, current situations in the world, and everyday social pressures that students may face,” the president said. “This is all in addition to the day-to-day conversations that unfold in any given classroom.”

All of these efforts are supported by Tim Maag, the school’s Campus Minister, who in addition to holding multiple theology and ministry degrees is also a trained and licensed counselor. Deacon Mike Stewart also provides extensive services as a spiritual counselor to students as the School Chaplain. In addition, “we have a partnership with Catholic Charities of Monroe that has a female professional counselor who comes on-site to school each week and hosts open office hours and appointments for students.”

The SMCC staff also recently formed a Social and Emotional Wellness Committee that works to identify and deal specifically with students' individual needs and offer safe environments for students to share concerns they may have with an adult who can be trusted to help.

Like other high schools in Monroe County, SMCC has a Student Prevention and Leadership Team (SPLT) that teacher Laura Strube helps organize. SPLT has students act as peer mentors and leaders in the effort to educate and advocate against drugs and alcohol use. SMCC has one of the largest SPLT groups among local high schools despite having one of the smallest in enrollments, Jorgensen said.

Issues of student conduct are regulated by a Student Handbook and Code of Expectations and Student Behavior.

“Our Dean of Students handles situations that might involve these standards,” Jorgensen said. “He will bring the principal or other members of staff into the fold as the situation warrants.”