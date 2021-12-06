Cobb Cottage, made from the bones of shipwreck, gets a marker

There’s a newly erected historical marker at the little cottage on Orchard Lane, Ormond Beach. It identifies the Nathan Cobb Cottage to passersby.

The tiny house, although repaired, remodeled and modernized over the years, was built with lumber salvaged from the wreck of the Nathan F. Cobb, a three-masted schooner that was forced aground in Ormond Beach Dec. 6, 1896, after drifting helplessly for three days and losing its masts in a storm. Even the ship’s railing and nameplate were built into the house.

“A rare historic home built using local traditions and cultural practices in the frame vernacular style and is one of the last standing structures erected from salvaged ship lumber and wood freight in Florida,” according to the sign’s text, written and researched by local historian Randy Jaye.

Six crewmen from the boat were saved and “kindly cared for by the citizens until their recovery from the effects of exposure,” according to a report at the time published by the U.S. Life-Saving Service. A bookkeeper at the Ormond Hotel, Hugh Freeman Waterhouse, drowned during the rescue effort. His body was lost in the waves and never recovered.

For weeks afterward, the 167-foot beached boat was a local much-photographed local curiosity. The ship’s ribs and keel now rest under the sand but occasionally can be exposed after particularly bad storms.

“It is unlikely that such a building will be constructed again since wood schooners have not been built since the 1920s,” the new marker notes.

— Mark Lane

