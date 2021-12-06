ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Cobb Cottage, made from the bones of shipwreck, gets a marker

By Mark Lane, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KY61x_0dFDH9Vn00

There’s a newly erected historical marker at the little cottage on Orchard Lane, Ormond Beach. It identifies the Nathan Cobb Cottage to passersby.

The tiny house, although repaired, remodeled and modernized over the years, was built with lumber salvaged from the wreck of the Nathan F. Cobb, a three-masted schooner that was forced aground in Ormond Beach Dec. 6, 1896, after drifting helplessly for three days and losing its masts in a storm. Even the ship’s railing and nameplate were built into the house.

“A rare historic home built using local traditions and cultural practices in the frame vernacular style and is one of the last standing structures erected from salvaged ship lumber and wood freight in Florida,” according to the sign’s text, written and researched by local historian Randy Jaye.

Six crewmen from the boat were saved and “kindly cared for by the citizens until their recovery from the effects of exposure,” according to a report at the time published by the U.S. Life-Saving Service. A bookkeeper at the Ormond Hotel, Hugh Freeman Waterhouse, drowned during the rescue effort. His body was lost in the waves and never recovered.

For weeks afterward, the 167-foot beached boat was a local much-photographed local curiosity. The ship’s ribs and keel now rest under the sand but occasionally can be exposed after particularly bad storms.

“It is unlikely that such a building will be constructed again since wood schooners have not been built since the 1920s,” the new marker notes.

— Mark Lane

Do you have vintage photos to share?

Do you have photos that depict the people, landmarks and story of Volusia and Flagler counties? Don't leave them hidden away in boxes and albums. Send a scan or photo to mark.lane@news-jrnl.com for possible use on future historic photo pages.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwreck#The Bones#The Nathan Cobb Cottage#The Nathan F Cobb#The Ormond Hotel
CBS News

Biden calls Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

486
Followers
203
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy