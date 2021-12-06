The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 70-year-old Pensacola man dead Sunday afternoon.

The man was walking north on the shoulder of Mobile Highway just north of Ferlon Avenue at 2:57 p.m., according to an FHP report.

An unknown vehicle was traveling on Mobile Highway, also just north of Ferlon Avenue, when the driver failed to maintain their lane and ran off the road to the right, colliding with the pedestrian.

The driver, who might have pulled over after the crash before continuing westbound on Mobile Highway, is described as possibly a Black male. Authorities are looking for a possible black midsize passenger car with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect has been asked to contact law enforcement by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or *FHP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FHP searching for vehicle after 70-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run