Hillsdale County, MI

Commissioners discuss rental home in Lewis Emery Park

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners discussed possible work needed to a rental home inside Lewis Emery Park that the county owns and rents out.

Commissioner Doug Ingles brought the topic up to his fellow commissioners as the contract on the rental home was ending at the end of November and the renter at the time indicated they were moving.

Ingles said the county’s parks commission liked to have someone in the home for a sense of security for the park.

However, some commissioners indicated it may cost more to fix the home up than it would be worth.

“I was in that house a year ago and it will need, just the cleaning and renovation costs, it’s going to be a money pit,” Commissioner Brad Benzing said at the time.

Ingles and the county’s facilities director as well as representatives from the parks commission toured the home Dec. 2 and found it to be “in decent shape,” according to Ingles.

Ingles said the home needs new carpet and fresh paint, but other than that he believes it is sound.

“The question is, what are we going to do with it,” Ingles said during an interview Dec. 3. “I absolutely believe it is a great house with some refurbishing needs.”

The previous board of commissioners approved spending $1,955 in 2020 on bathroom repairs to the home which were completed by Stoll Construction and an additional $499 to Brad’s Appliance (owned by Benzing and before he was a commissioner) to replace the electric stove in the home.

The Park’s Commission capital improvement fund covered $350 of the funding while the commissioner’s authorized $2,104 to be spent out of the county’s own capital improvement fund.

Ingles said Dec. 3 the commissioners will ultimately have to decide the future of the home, despite his beliefs on the conditions of the structure. It is unknown when the commissioners may have that discussion.

