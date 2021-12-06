Damron to appear for exam in fatal crash case

A 21-year-old Montgomery man, charged in connection with the Aug. 6 fatal crash in Wheatland Township, is set to appear for a preliminary examination hearing Wednesday in the 2B District Court.

Ryan Joe Damron recently underwent evaluation at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry where he was found fit to stand trial.

Damron’s attorney, Rod Dunham, previously requested the examination hearing with no objection from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office as he felt that Damron did not fully understand the charges lodged against him (reckless driving causing death and a slew of other allegations) and that Damron’s own mother told him that “her son has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.”

Court records indicate Damron was allegedly being chased by a second man on Jerome Road when he crashed and a female passenger from Osseo in his vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The man who was chasing them–37-year-old Jack Bond–has also been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Details of the case were divulged during a preliminary examination hearing for Bond earlier this fall where witnesses testified the deceased woman and Bond got into a verbal altercation at Bond’s residence before she fled with Damron. Bond allegedly chased them ultimately leading to the crash on Jerome Road near North Adams Road.

Other witnesses stated that while Bond initially denied ever being at the scene of the crash, he later admitted to police that he was in fact present.