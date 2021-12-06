ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Damron to appear for exam in fatal crash case

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27shVH_0dFDH1Rz00

A 21-year-old Montgomery man, charged in connection with the Aug. 6 fatal crash in Wheatland Township, is set to appear for a preliminary examination hearing Wednesday in the 2B District Court.

Ryan Joe Damron recently underwent evaluation at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry where he was found fit to stand trial.

Damron’s attorney, Rod Dunham, previously requested the examination hearing with no objection from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office as he felt that Damron did not fully understand the charges lodged against him (reckless driving causing death and a slew of other allegations) and that Damron’s own mother told him that “her son has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.”

Court records indicate Damron was allegedly being chased by a second man on Jerome Road when he crashed and a female passenger from Osseo in his vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The man who was chasing them–37-year-old Jack Bond–has also been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Details of the case were divulged during a preliminary examination hearing for Bond earlier this fall where witnesses testified the deceased woman and Bond got into a verbal altercation at Bond’s residence before she fled with Damron. Bond allegedly chased them ultimately leading to the crash on Jerome Road near North Adams Road.

Other witnesses stated that while Bond initially denied ever being at the scene of the crash, he later admitted to police that he was in fact present.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osseo, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Hillsdale County, MI
CBS News

Biden calls Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#The 2b District Court
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

168
Followers
68
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy