Different Drum Humor: Ongoing mending keeps family held together

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Last month my son happened upon me repairing a pair of his socks for the umpteenth time.

“Why don’t you just buy new stuff and not waste time trying to fix the old? What are wastebaskets for, anyway?” he asked. I suspect he was still smarting from when I used to take his underwear to publicly mend during his Little League games.

My son has an old soul quality about him, making him prone to asking reasonable questions and genuinely expecting answers. There’s nothing rhetorical about his questioning process. He gets straight to the point. If you don’t give him a good enough answer, he’ll continue questioning you to the void, where you eventually have to admit he’s right.

He’s quick to assess situations and accurately zero in on the problems. It’s like having an annoying, highly-paid efficiency consultant in residence. But as is the case with many consultants who are prolific problem identifiers, he’s not the one who has to come up with the problem-solving resources to address them.

Over the years, I’ve noticed problems are rarely as one-dimensional as you believed them to be while you were growing up and as your adult self in vainly hopes they will turn out to be. Problems tend to be highly creative in how they box you out from the preferred, easy fixes. They rough you up in ways where multiple secondary variables come into play and thoroughly complicate decisions with all kinds of other factors: chiefly those involving time, money and relationships.

I can’t argue against expert analysis and follow-up recommendations; however, they mean nothing unless they lead to implementable solutions. Just being right with one’s take on a problem and suggestion for a solution is meaningless and unhelpful. The older I get, the more I recognize that being right means little beyond the momentary adrenaline rush of “I told you so” pride and temporary sense of self-satisfaction felt by the righteous one.

Okay . . . so you are right. That doesn’t automatically improve what you were right about and it doesn’t help you win friends or influence people. In fact, it generally has the net effect of ticking off those around you. Whether or not they call you out on it, they’re left thinking “What a jerk!” and will share their assessment with at least a handful of other people. Okay . . . so you’re right. Big fat deal. Don’t be Mr. Know-It-All Scorekeeper guy.

The people who impress me are the ones who don’t just tell you what you ought to do, but who first show empathy through sharing a similar problem of their own and the small, doable and affordable steps they took to tackle it. They moreover earn my respect when they refer me to someone who could likely help me. Now that’s real help on a real people scale! I hope my son someday gets there. People who are both understanding and resourceful are a rare breed. For the most part, ain’t nobody got time for that these days.

Despite my own analysis and skeptical conclusions of my son’s budding consultancy and consultants in general, I took his advice when I decided I needed curtains for the fireplace room (aka “family room”) at the back of our house. The inability to afford replacement windows and a cold snap last winter convinced me curtains were an affordable temporary measure to address heat loss. I experimented and hung up towels to test my theory. Following the substantial difference they made in heat retention, I decided to splurge and buy curtains.

Unfortunately, few stores carry curtains anymore and the selection at those that do is severely limited. I scoured used stores and eBay, and still came up short. Nuts! Then I found some appealing panel curtains at Ollie’s, but they were way too big. Out came my huge cutting mat, rotary cutter, straight pins and sewing machine one Sunday afternoon. In under three hours all four windows had new café-style curtains. Sew there!

I haven’t given up on replacement windows, but at least my affordable, interim solution is keeping the room warmer and I feel warmer by not having to look outside and see the snow!

Kristy Smith’s Different Drum humor columns are archived at her blog: diffdrum.wordpress.com

