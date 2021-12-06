ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was seen screaming and smashing his headphones after Lewis Hamilton crashed at a dramatic Saudi Grand Prix

By Sam Cooper
Insider
 3 days ago
Toto Wolff seen reacting angrily to an incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. @F1/Twitter
  • The pressure of F1's tightest title race in over a decade is starting to show.
  • Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was seen on camera smashing his headphones after a crash involving Lewis Hamilton.
  • Hamilton crashed into the back of rival Max Verstappen amid confusion over an earlier infringement.

The pressure and tension of the tightest F1 title battle in over a decade was clear to see on Sunday when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was caught on camera screaming and smashing his headphones onto his desk.

Usually cool, calm, and collected, Wolff reacted angrily to an incident involving his driver Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver ran into the back of Verstappen when the latter slowed in the middle of the track to allow Hamilton to pass.

The British driver claimed Verstappen had slowed deliberately in a move called a "brake test."

The crash, which left Hamilton with damage to his front wing, caused an eruption from Wolff.

Earlier in the year, Wolff told Insider he does not feel pressure when it comes to the F1 title race, but that seems to have changed, with angry outbursts from the Mercedes boss caught on camera twice in recent weeks.

On Sunday, TV cameras caught Wolff's reaction to the crash between Hamilton and Verstappen. He stood up quickly from his chair, then visibly shouted "no" twice, before screaming, "fuck!"

As he shouted "fuck" once more, Wolff threw his headphones at the desk in a fit of rage. The headphones seemingly survived, with Wolff pictured wearing them again later in the race.

Hamilton ultimately won the race, and in doing so drew level with Verstappen in the F1 title battle.

Once his internal temperature had cooled down, a more measured Wolff said that if tensions between the two drivers continue, the season's final race in Abu Dhabi could be decided by a penalty.

This, Wolff said, would be a "messy situation for everybody."

Toto Wolff said earlier in the year that he does not feel pressure. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"You know I said that, [in] Brazil, that we're setting a precedent, if it's not being investigated, that could end up really ugly for the championship," as reported by Autosport.

"You've seen incidents that were pretty much Brazil at slower speeds. And we don't want to have that in Abu Dhabi. The quicker car with the quicker driver should win the championship and not by taking each other off.

"I think that similar driving, if it were to be deemed by the stewards as over the line, would then probably also be penalized in Abu Dhabi, and that could well end in a messy situation for everybody."

Related
Autoweek.com

F1 Co-Leader Max Verstappen Penalized 10 Seconds Post-Race for Brake Checking Move

Max Verstappen has been assessed a ten second post-race time penalty and two penalty points for his role in an in-race collision with race winner Lewis Hamilton during today's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The penalty stacks with a previous five second time penalty for advancing his position by going off-track, the direct precursor to the incident leading to the larger second penalty. He was also moved to third on a restart for the same infraction earlier in the race, but was not officially penalized.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE as Red Bull admit Lewis Hamilton advantage over Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is chasing down Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings, just eight points behind after winning the Qatar Grand Prix - his second straight victory following a huge performance in Brazil.Just over a week remains until the next race, with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix being the penultimate one of the season - then it’s off to Yas Marina in the United Arab Emirates. The long straights will unquestionably favour the Mercedes cars over those of Red Bull, especially with Toto Wolff revealing Hamilton will get his newest “spicy” engine back in the car...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Going back to drawing board sparked Lewis Hamilton’s late F1 title charge

For Lewis Hamilton the 2021 Formula One title race has been like no other. As it enters the final decisive phase, the world champion is in position to pull off perhaps the greatest achievement of his career. His fight with Max Verstappen has been an unmissable affair, but what has caught the eye is how Hamilton has fought to drag this mighty tussle into an enthralling endgame.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen to stop 'unfair' tactics in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has been warned to stop his “unfair” tactics in his Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton or he risks damaging his reputation. The Red Bull driver was accused of driving “over the limit” by rival Hamilton during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the championship contenders clashed on the track. Hamilton’s third victory in a row moved him level on points with Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit featured several controversial incidents between the title protagonists. Verstappen was handed a five-second...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Charles Leclerc suffers huge 170mph crash that left his Ferrari wrecked in practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton cranks the heat up on title rival Max Verstappen by going fastest at the brand new circuit

Lewis Hamilton's surge to a potential record eighth Formula One world title continued at pace as he set the fastest time in Friday practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver has won the last two races to close within eight points of championship leader Max Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Grand Prix#Saudi#F1#Red Bull#British
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton set to get ‘spicy equipment’ in Saudi Arabia, Toto Wolff reveals

Lewis Hamilton will have his newest engine back in place for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Mercedes look to launch a late assault to retain the Formula One drivers’ championship title.The British racer closed the gap on leader Max Verstappen by winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dutchman just eight points ahead with two races to go.Hamilton, the reigning champion, can again emerge triumphant for 2021 if he wins the last two events of the season - and he’ll have the machinery from his successful Brazilian Grand Prix back in his car next time out.The improvements...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘shocked’ reaction after taking pole position from Max Verstappen at F1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton claims he was utterly shocked after discovering the massive gap in qualifying to Max Verstappen at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix. Heading into the Qatar GP, Verstappen only led Hamilton by 19 points—which means Hamilton is definitely within striking range. A race win for either driver would mean massive implications in the next races as the F1 season comes to a close.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

The Formula 1 world championship odds have changed

The Formula 1 world championship odds have begun to shift ahead of this Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. The 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to come to an end in this Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, and the two world championship contenders, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, are tied atop the driver standings with 369.5 points after the first 21 races.
NFL
Motorsports
The Independent

Max Verstappen unimpressed by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this season

Max Verstappen has revealed his opinion of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes has changed during the course of their season-long title battle – and not in a good way.Hamilton and Verstappen go into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday tied on 369.5 points after a year of ebb and flow racing.Red Bull’s Verstappen looked favourite to claim a maiden title until Hamilton – aiming for a record eighth drivers’ championship – won the past three races heading into the finale at Yas Marina.There have been plenty of incidents throughout the year, with Verstappen and Hamilton colliding on track and...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton on Saudi Arabian pole as Verstappen hits wall

Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, boosting his hopes of staying on course for a record eighth Formula One world title. Championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest in the Red Bull after hitting a wall on his final flying lap on the tight Jeddah street circuit just as he appeared poised to unseat his rival. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second and will share the front row on Sunday. "What a tough track this is. It's amazing what they've built, the speed and the pace around here is phenomenal," said Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Marko not ruling out a grid penalty for Verstappen

Max Verstappen's gearbox will be checked by Red Bull ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after he crashed out of qualifying. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the team will take no chances with Max Verstappen's gearbox after he dramatically crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key moments in F1's thrilling title battle

Chaos, crashes and controversy - the 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all - and sets up a thrilling winner-takes-all finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It has been a roller-coaster year with the championship lead changing hands a number of times over the course of the 21 races, but Hamilton's win in Saudi Arabia last time out means the pair head to Abu Dhabi dead level.
MOTORSPORTS
Bleacher Report

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Sells Penthouse in NYC for $49.5M

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton made a hefty profit after reportedly selling his New York City penthouse. Per TMZ Sports, the sale price for the 12,000-square foot property was $49.5 million. The Briton originally bought the property in 2017 for almost $44 million. According to TMZ, the apartment includes "a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Christian Horner slams F1 ‘inconsistency’ after Lewis Hamilton escapes penalty at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has called for “consistency” as Lewis Hamilton escaped a grid penalty after being summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Hamilton will start on pole position for Sunday’s race after Max Verstappen hit the wall on the final lap of a dramatic qualifying session. And there was further drama earlier in the day as Hamilton was called to the stewards one hour before the start of qualifying in Jeddah after allegedly failing to respect double-waved yellow flags and impeding Nikita Mazepin. Hamilton faced no further action for...
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

