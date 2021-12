According to director Peter Jackson, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pushed back against Disney censors in their new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Get Back features never-before-seen footage of The Beatles during the recording of their album, Let It Be. Of course, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are the primary focus. Other figures in the band’s history such as Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono appear as well. At a lengthy six hour runtime, the series does not shy away from showing the reality of the band’s recording sessions, which means, unlike other Disney fare, “Get Back” doesn’t shy away from cursing and smoking.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO