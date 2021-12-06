ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Military court sentences ousted Myanmar leader to four years in prison

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1SB1_0dFDGkZQ00


T he former civilian leader of Myanmar, a democracy advocate who once spent 15 years in prison for her efforts to reform the nation, was sentenced to four years by the military, which took over the country in a February coup.

Former Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced by a military court on Monday in the first of several anticipated sentencings to be issued against the one-time leader.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated," said United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in response to the conviction of Suu Kyi. "The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to remove all political opposition."

GOVERNMENT CALLS OUT CHINA INFLUENCE GROUPS: WHY DOES BIDEN. HIRE FROM THEIR US COLLABORATOR?

Suu Kyi was detained during the February coup and charged with "illegally importing and using communication devices found in her home." The court has since added additional charges to Suu Kyi's case, totaling 11 charges as of December. She currently faces a maximum of 102 years in prison, according to reports .

The charges have ranged from violating COVID restrictions while campaigning in 2020 to inciting unrest through a statement released by her party after the Myanmar military had arrested her. The trial has been a significant point of contention in the international community.

"The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military's determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar," said humanitarian organization Amnesty International in a statement on Monday.

"The regime’s continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to democracy," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday. "We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials."

The sole source of information about the trials to date has been Suu Kyi's lawyers, who were recently served with gag orders forbidding them from releasing information, reports the BBC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Suu Kyi is one of 10,600 people the Myanmar military has arrested since February, reports the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The AAPP estimates that more than 1,300 people have been killed in Myanmar since the coup.

Suu Kyi made a name for herself when she spent nearly 15 years in military prison between 1989 and 2010 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Michelle Bachelet
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Prison#Military Rule#Political Prisoners#The State Counsellor#United Nations#Covid#Amnesty International#Burmese#State
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Suu Kyi down but Myanmar democracy movement not out, say analysts

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
Daily Mail

U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in 'suspected racial profiling incidents' after country closed it borders due to Omicron

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police. Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country where some people equate more immigrants with a rise in crime, although foreign labor is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.
WORLD
The Independent

Egypt court orders release of rights activist pending trial

An Egyptian court Tuesday ordered the release pending trial of a rights activist who has been imprisoned for nearly two years in a case that has drawn significant international attention, a rights group said.The court in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura postponed the trial of Patrick George Zaki until Feb. 1 to give prosecutors and defense lawyers time to prepare their arguments, said the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which represents Zaki. The jailing and silencing of critics has brought international condemnation and is a key point of friction between Egypt and the Biden administration.Zaki, a 29-year-old human...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy