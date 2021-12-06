ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biofuel Blending Proposals Coming in Days

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The Biden administration plans to issue its proposals on how much biofuel refiners have to blend into the nation’s fuel supply for this year and 2022. Sources familiar with the discussions say...

Critics Say EPA RVO Announcement Includes Unprecedented Revisions

(NAFB) – Critics of the Environmental Protection Agency’s renewable volume obligations announcement say the proposal sets the precedent of revising previously finalized volumes in the Renewable Fuel Standard. EPA proposes to retroactively reopen and reduce the finalized 2020 renewable volume obligation, slashing the already settled conventional biofuel blending...
US EPA's new biofuel blending targets spark controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Environmental Protection Agency announced new requirements for how much ethanol and biodiesel will have to be blended into the nation's fuel supply. In an unprecedented move, the EPA proposed large cutbacks to 2020's blending levels. Those levels had already been set in 2019, but did not account for the unexpected and dramatic decrease in demand for fuel caused by the pandemic. The EPA also proposed scaling back on the amount of renewable fuels required for 2021.
EPA Announces Long-Awaited RVOs

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency announced a package of actions, including setting the Renewable Volume Obligations for 2022, 2021, and 2020. The agency also introduced regulator changes intended to enhance the program’s objectives. For 2022, the EPA is proposing the highest total volumes in history, putting the program on a stable trajectory that provides for significant growth. The proposed volume for 2022 is over 3.5 billion gallons higher than the volume of renewable fuel used in 2020. The proposed volume for advanced biofuels in 2022 is over one billion gallons greater than the volume used in 2020.
Biofuels sector rankled although EPA proposes highest ethanol mandate ever

The Biden administration said it would set the ethanol mandate at its highest level ever in 2022 and reject 65 requests from small refineries for exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Both were welcome steps for biofuel backers, but they rebelled at companion proposals to retroactively set the RFS...
U.S. EPA proposes biofuel mandate cuts, a boost to pandemic-hit refiners

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was intended to provide relief to the U.S. refining industry after...
Biofuels groups give EPA RFS proposal mixed reviews

Biofuels groups give EPA RFS proposal mixed reviews. Renewable fuels groups have mixed reviews on EPA’s biofuels program updates. Renewable Fuels Association president Geoff Cooper calls the series of proposals a modest step in the right direction. “The EPA has proposed to get the RFS back in a growth mode...
EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

The Biden administration on Tuesday lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.At the same time, the administration moved to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act.Taken together, the actions reflect the administration’s “commitment to reset and strengthen” the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, “following years of mismanagement” by the Trump administration and disruptions to the gasoline market stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.The actions...
Growth Energy Testifies on RVO Compliance Extension

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency heard testimony last week on its proposal to extend the Renewable Fuel Standard compliance deadline for refiners. Chris Bliley is the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Growth Energy, and he testified on the proposed extension. “The intent of the RFS is to...
Preliminary Commerce Decision Favors Fertilizer Tariffs

(NAFB) – The U.S. Department of Commerce this week made a preliminary determination in favor of a complaint filed by CF Industries. The complaint alleges that urea ammonium nitrate imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago are unfairly subsidized by their governments. As a result, the Commerce Department recommends countervailing duties on fertilizers from these countries. The decision comes on the heels of a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission in March to grant a petition by the Mosaic Company to place tariffs on phosphorous fertilizer imported from outside the country. Those tariffs were also recommended by the Commerce Department. The National Corn Growers Association expressed disappointment in the action.
“Build Back Better” Funds Biofuels

The “Build Back Better” bill backed by President Biden would, among other things, provide over a billion dollars to help expansion of the biofuels industry. South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says that’s not enough to get him to support “BBB”….. Tax cuts passed under President Trump added about two trillion...
Government Grants a Reprieve on Potash Tariffs

(NAFB) – The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Controls agreed to provide a reprieve through April of next year on sanctions on imported potash fertilizers. The fertilizers under sanctions were coming into the U.S. from Belarus. “This is a win for the American farmer,” says National Corn Growers...
Farmers ask US Justice Department to investigate fertilizer price spikes

(Reuters) – Farmers have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether recent spikes in fertilizer prices are attributable to market manipulation by fertilizer companies, according to a letter sent Wednesday by the Family Farm Action Alliance. The group, which has more than 6,000 farmer and rural members,...
The costs of Biden’s war on oil include higher gas prices

Joe Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission. Citing “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies,” the president told the FTC to “bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing.”
