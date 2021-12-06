ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

From the time he was a kid, Donovan Peoples-Jones prepared for his moment, and the Browns need him now more than ever

ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio - Donovan Peoples-Jones sat alone in his room. It was...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Marquise Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to play Sunday night

Both teams taking part in Sunday Night Football have wide receivers listed as questionable for the game and it looks like the Browns and Ravens will have those players in the lineup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ravens wideout Marquise Brown is likely to return to action. Brown missed...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Donovan Peoples-Jones set to play, Jacob Phillips expected back soon, David Njoku early extension talks: Browns Insider

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) is expected to play in Baltimore Sunday night, meaning the Browns are as healthy as they’ve been since Week 2. It will be a tremendous boost for Baker Mayfield to get Peoples-Jones back considering he’s been a reliable target this season and leads the Browns with three touchdown catches among his 16 receptions.
NFL
NBC Sports

No injury designation for Baker Mayfield, Donovan Peoples-Jones listed as questionable

The Browns have released their final injury report of the week and it leaves quarterback Baker Mayfield on track to start against the Ravens on Sunday. Mayfield got in his second straight full practice on Friday and did not receive an injury designation on the final report. Mayfield is dealing with left shoulder, foot, and groin injuries and is coming off a poor game against the Lions, but the Browns have made it clear that he’s their quarterback as long as he can play.
NFL
Yardbarker

Donovan Peoples-Jones Reacts To Michigan Beating Ohio State

Let’s hope this is not foreboding. The Harbaugh coaching brothers are taking on Ohio teams this weekend; both Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns are facing a Harbaugh. First up was Michigan vs. Ohio State. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally led his team to a win over Ohio State...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WKYC

Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones will play vs. Ravens

As the Cleveland Browns take the field for a pivotal AFC North matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens in primetime, one of their top pass catchers will make his return to the lineup. Just ahead of their Week 12 showdown on Sunday Night Football, the Browns announced that wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is active after missing last week's win over the Lions with a knee injury.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Detroit#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner Has Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh captured his first Big Ten championship over the weekend as his Michigan Wolverines rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis. The 42-3 victory not only locked up a conference title for the program, but also clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan’s win on Saturday was...
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
The Spun

Former Saints Player Has Reportedly Died At 31

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
NFL
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Big Ten needs change

Did you happen to watch that debacle Saturday night? If you were able to stay until the end of Iowa’s no-show performance in that 41-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game, you deserve a pat on the back. It was awful, an embarrassment to the conference, and a signal the Big Ten needs change. It is time to do away with divisions and take the two best teams to the conference championship game.
OHIO STATE
CBS Boston

Kurt Warner Wants To See Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl: ‘It’s Not Just A Pipe Dream’

BOSTON (CBS) — Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about stories fit for Hollywood. His own life story is headed to the big screen on Christmas Day, after all. And the Hall of Fame quarterback has another dream scenario in mind for this year’s Super Bowl, one that felt like a million-to-one shot in October but one that now has a real chance of actually happening: A New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl. Warner was asked to make his Super Bowl prediction on the podcast Pardon My Take. Though his head (and part of his heart) believes the Arizona Cardinals...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins fans should now see that Tua Tagovailoa is legit

Tua Tagovailoa continues to create his own destiny and he continues to improve each week but he has yet to silence his doubters and that’s too bad. There is no question that I was never a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa coming out of college even before he was injured at Alabama. I liked Tua the man but when it came to being an NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, I preferred the more prototypical Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy