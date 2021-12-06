ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Winds and Lake-Effect Snow – Winter Weather Advisory

By WOODTV.com - WOOD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather Advisory will be in effect from 7 am...

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Chain laws may be enacted in Uinta County, WY.
RICH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

