16 Copycat Cookie Recipes That Are Surprisingly Healthy

By Náosha Gregg
 3 days ago
VeggieKins Blog

Have you ever found yourself craving the sweet taste of Girl Scout cookies out of season or rushing to Target, only to find your favorite Pepperidge Farm cookies are sold out? Now you can make the cookies you crave right at home. We've gathered together the best healthy copycat recipes of your favorite cookies with less fat and fewer carbs than the store-bought versions. If you're looking to change things up for the holidays, add these instantly-recognizable cookies into your baking rotation. Your cookies are sure to be the talk of the town. After you've had your fill of cookies, find out how to make your other favorite dishes in 45+ Best Healthy Copycat Restaurant Recipes to Try Tonight.

Healthy Copycat Keebler Chocolate Fudge Stripe Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoL3e_0dFDG0FN00
Ambitious Kitchen

These instantly recognizable fudge-drizzled cookies are a staple in any home! Get the same great taste of chocolate and shortbread with this copycat recipe! Made with only six ingredients, these cookies are made with a healthy combination of almond flour and dark chocolate for a lighter, fluffier and healthier taste.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAYBy_0dFDG0FN00
Shutterstock

The holidays are here and these cookies are a classic for any dessert! These simple egg-free cookies have just four ingredients.

Get the recipe from Budget 101.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RbPM_0dFDG0FN00
Top With Cinnamon

When the pandemic hit, the fan-favorite Geneva cookies from Pepperidge Farm paused production and left us craving them. Now, you can make your own (healthier) version of these and satisfy your sweet tooth! With a healthy dark chocolate coating and coconut or pecan toppings, you'll forget that you used to buy these from a store.

Get the recipe from Top With Cinnamon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ5TT_0dFDG0FN00
Amy's Healthy Baking

These healthy copycat gingersnaps will have you saying 'Oh snap!' Made with whole wheat flour, unsalted butter/coconut oil, molasses, and Stevia, this healthy twist on a cult classic will be sure to satisfy your tastebuds.

Get the recipe from Amy's Healthy Baking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4CFr_0dFDG0FN00
Gimme Delicious

Get your full share of protein and nutrition with these healthy oatmeal cookies! Packed with honey, coconut oil, whole-wheat flour, and a variety of raisins, walnuts, cranberries, these cookies are so healthy they could even be eaten for breakfast.

Get the recipe from Gimme Delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czlqV_0dFDG0FN00
Hayl's Kitchen

Crumbl is known for its huge mouth-watering cookies that melt in your mouth. Bring this bakery to your kitchen with this healthy copycat recipe of Crumbl Twix cookies. Made with oat flour and protein powder, these cookies give the same great taste while giving you nutrition.

Get the recipe from Hayl's Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrSdB_0dFDG0FN00
Yummy Toddler Food

Sugar cookies are perfect to satisfy a sweet tooth. These are an egg-free version with the option to substitute for healthier alternatives such as wheat flour, coconut oil, and non-dairy milk.

Get the recipe from Yummy Toddler Food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UBSB_0dFDG0FN00
I am Baker

You'll never see cereal the same when you make these healthy copycat cornflake marshmallow cookies from Milkbar. Made with powdered milk and crunch cornflakes, it's like breakfast—but healthier and in the form of a cookie.

Get the recipe from I Am Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9U7z_0dFDG0FN00
Gluten Free Recipe Box

Turn your kitchen into Tate's Bake Shop with this healthy copycat recipe for their famous chocolate chip cookies. Gluten-free, with an option to also be dairy-free, these cookies deliver the same great crunch as Tate's chocolate chip cookies without the fat and carbs.

Get the recipe from Gluten Free Recipe Box,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMtGw_0dFDG0FN00
Broma Bakery

You'll be direct competition to the Girl Scouts with this healthy copycat thin mints recipe! These cookies are gluten-free, vegan, and made with dark chocolate and almond milk for that same melt-in-your-mouth minty goodness!

Get the recipe from Broma Bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YXdX_0dFDG0FN00
Ambitious Kitchen

The only thing scary about these cookies is how healthy they actually are. Filled with oats, all-natural peanut butter, and flourless, these cookies contain monster flavor without the carbs.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaEvG_0dFDG0FN00
Desserts With Benefits

To think Oreos could be healthy may once have been a fantasy but now it's true. Pair your favorite milk with this recipe for healthy Oreos! These healthy copycat Oreos are sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan! Delight your taste buds with this classic and get dunkin'.

Get the recipe from Desserts With Benefits.

This vegan recipe has only three ingredients and is gluten-free and oil-free. Not to mention, it substitutes maple syrup for refined sugar.

Get the recipe from Veggiekins Blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzMi6_0dFDG0FN00
Omnivores Cookbook

Everyone loves a good shortbread cookie, however, no one loves the additional fat and sugar that comes with it. This healthier version of Lorna Doone shortbread cookies is free of added sugar and surprisingly low in calories.

Get the recipe from Omnivores Cookbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY4jy_0dFDG0FN00
Chocolate Covered Katie

Vanilla wafers are a fan favorite. Whether you're putting them in your banana pudding or eating them straight from the box, this healthy copycat recipe will ensure you never buy another box from the shelf again. These wafers are vegan and cut out lots of excess fat and sugar.

Get the recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmR54_0dFDG0FN00
Chocolate Covered Katie

Your friends will want to tag along with you for every event after trying these copycat tagalong cookies. Skip the trans-fat that you get with the original cookies and bake these to your liking! The best part? They can be vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free!

Get the recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.

