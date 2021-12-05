ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday, December 5th, 2021, Good Morning!

By Matt Coneybeare
Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Wishing you a happy Sunday, December 5th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing...

The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
newsnationnow.com

How a Subway sandwich contributed to the Jussie Smollett verdict

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers said the actor is “100% innocent” and plan to appeal his conviction for lying to the police over a hate crime report, blaming the verdict on miscommunication and preconceived notions. “There’s a misapprehension and a misconception that people...
CBS News

Biden vows to support Ukraine amid Russia tensions

President Biden reiterated to Ukraine that the U.S. and NATO allies will offer support if Russia invades, though Mr. Biden has ruled out sending in U.S. troops. Experts have predicted that Russia could wipe out the Ukrainian army in less than an hour. Weijia Jiang reports.
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
