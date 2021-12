Boston-based Sennè has appointed Tyler Munsinger as the company’s new chief operating officer. Munsinger, who previously led Sennè’s accounting team, has more than a decade of experience in residential and commercial real estate and is a licensed CPA. In his new role, he will use his experience at KPMG in banking and private equity, as well as working with companies of all sizes, according to a company announcement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO