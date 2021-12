Time is fast running out to keep global surface temperatures below the 1.5°C limit we have set for ourselves. In fact, we are now headed for a catastrophic 2.7°C surface temperature rise by century’s end. Much has been written about decarbonizing ground transportation such as cars and trucks or increasing the shares of renewables in the electric grid. We also know how to improve building efficiency and substantially clean up many industries. With so many wonderful technologies in existence and ready to go, the pace of change in the midst of this climate emergency is both infuriating and downright shameful.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO