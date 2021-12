UFC action resumes on Saturday after a rare two-week absence, with a Fight Night event taking place in Las Vegas.The card at the UFC’s Apex institute will be headlined by an intriguing bantamweight bout between contenders Jose Aldo and Rob Font.Aldo (30-7) ruled as featherweight king for 10 years until his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor in late 2015, and though he regained the belt shortly thereafter, the Brazilian dropped down to bantamweight in 2019.Aldo, 34, is 2-2 in the division, having outpointed Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his last two fights. Meanwhile, Font (19-4) is riding a...

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO