Government Grants a Reprieve on Potash Tariffs

 3 days ago

(NAFB) – The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Controls agreed to provide a reprieve through April of next year on sanctions on imported potash fertilizers. The fertilizers under sanctions...

$800 Million Available to Provide Economic Relief to Biofuel Producers

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture this week announced its relief program for biofuel producers, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency’s volume announcement. USDA says up to $800 million will support biofuel producers and infrastructure, a long-awaited announcement authorized by the CARES Act. The funding includes $700...
US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
Preliminary Commerce Decision Favors Fertilizer Tariffs

(NAFB) – The U.S. Department of Commerce this week made a preliminary determination in favor of a complaint filed by CF Industries. The complaint alleges that urea ammonium nitrate imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago are unfairly subsidized by their governments. As a result, the Commerce Department recommends countervailing duties on fertilizers from these countries. The decision comes on the heels of a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission in March to grant a petition by the Mosaic Company to place tariffs on phosphorous fertilizer imported from outside the country. Those tariffs were also recommended by the Commerce Department. The National Corn Growers Association expressed disappointment in the action.
Shares in potash producers rise as the U.S. sanctions Belarusian exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Shares of global potash producers rose on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions against Belarus’ exporter, which accounts for 16% of global production, along with wide sanctions against other firms and officials of the country. Belarus Potash Company (BPC) is the exporting arm of Belarusian state...
Biofuel Blending Proposals Coming in Days

(NAFB) – The Biden administration plans to issue its proposals on how much biofuel refiners have to blend into the nation’s fuel supply for this year and 2022. Sources familiar with the discussions say officials are reaching out to lawmakers to talk about the move that could come within days. The administration delayed the 2021 blending obligations by over a year and missed a deadline to finalize the 2022 obligations last week. A source told Reuters that the Environmental Protection Agency has told at least two Democratic lawmakers to expect retroactively lower volumes for 2021 and 2022.
U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
Final Stimulus Check Of 2021 Coming Out Next Week

Earlier this year, you couldn't go a day without hearing the phrase "stimulus check," but lately, there hasn't been much talk at all about direct payments from the government. However, next week, that will change because the final check of the year will be sent out to millions of Americans.
