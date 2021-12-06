ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft 365 is seriously late to the party with this important hybrid working feature

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avoiding embarrassing meeting snafus could soon be a lot easier thanks to a long-awaited new update from Microsoft 365. The software suite has revealed that users will finally be able to specify where and how they will be attending meetings using its Outlook email service. Going forward, Outlook users...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Microsoft Loop Smooths Collaboration In The Hybrid Workplace

NYC area Microsoft Partner explains how Microsoft Loop breaks free of traditional application boundaries to facilitate fluid collaboration—in a new article from Messaging Architects. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, explains the new Microsoft Loop productivity app in a new article. The informative article first explains how...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Teams Rooms Gain Improved Multi-Cam Features

Microsoft Teams Rooms is getting a new feature that will first be available on Windows 11 and Windows 10. With the new features, users within a room will be able to switch between multiple camera feeds. These feeds will be available via the console on Teams rooms. When a room...
SOFTWARE
windowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge faces backlash over new shopping feature/bloatware

Microsoft Edge, apart from its features and performance, is known for its modern user interface that matches the look of Windows 10 and Windows 11. With minimal bloatware, Microsoft Edge has been fast and user friendly. However, the company has been slowly adding unnecessary shopping features to the Edge and users are not happy.
TECHNOLOGY
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Promises Better Xbox Video Capture Feature

Microsoft wants to improve the video capture capabilities on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. As the feature becomes increasingly important, the Xbox brand has found itself playing catch up. Modern gamers value the ability to record their sessions. Whether it is to upload to Twitch...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft 365#Google Calendar#Newspapers#Outlook And Exchange#Gmail#Microsoft Outlook#News Features Editor
Ghacks Technology News

Here is how Microsoft Edge's semi-automated password changing feature works

The Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge got a new security feature recently that introduces nearly automatic password changing options on select sites. The feature landed in Chrome 86 and most Chromium-based web browsers will get it at one point in the future. Google improved it further by adding an edit password button to change the password directly in Chrome 88.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

These 5 Google Calendar features are a must for remote and hybrid work

Remote and hybrid work used to be edge cases. They’re not anymore, and major software is changing to reflect that. Google Calendar, for example, is adding features specific to the transition to remote and hybrid work. The ability to set your work location and split your workday into pieces are both recent changes that reflect the reality of this decade (and the decade to come). When and where you work are more flexible now; Google Calendar is now flexible enough to match that.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft is testing a rather basic new feature for the Microsoft Store

There exists within Microsoft a tendency to need to re-invent the wheel every few years, which often means we see products launching without the expected complement of features, with users having to fight for what most people would consider basics. One such example has been taskbar features, but there is...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

0patch beats Microsoft to fix serious local privilege escalation vulnerability in Windows

Once again, micro-patching firm 0patch has beaten Microsoft to the punch, releasing an unofficial patch for a zero-day vulnerability in Windows. This time around we're talking about CVE-2021-24084, a local privilege escalation (LPE) zero-day vulnerability in Windows' Mobile Device Management service. The flaw affects Windows 10 version 1809 and later, and Microsoft is yet to release an official patch of its own. Not wanting to leave systems at risk of attack, 0patch stepped in to help out users by offering up a free fix.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Digital Trends

Microsoft brings an Xbox Cloud Gaming feature to Edge to improve visuals

Microsoft has announced that a new Xbox Cloud Gaming feature called Clarity Boost has been released on Microsoft Edge Canary, among other updates. Clarity Boost is said to improve gaming visuals. The feature has first been rolled out to users of Microsoft Edge Canary, which is Microsoft’s experimental browser that...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Enable student voice with two new Microsoft Teams features

During any class, sometimes it’s hard for each student’s voice to be heard. We’re making it simpler with two new features in Reflect in Microsoft Teams: the Feelings Monster and check-ins, which both empower and enable students to share their emotions, express their needs, and be themselves in the classroom.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge 97 lands in the Beta channel with new Citations feature

Following the release of Microsoft Edge 96 on the Stable channel last month, the version 97 of the web browser has now made its way to the Beta channel. The main new feature in Microsoft Edge 97 is Citations, which is designed to help students better manage and generate citations from academic online sources in the correct format like APA, MLA, and Chicago.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Microsoft Teams Essentials Looks to Help Small, Medium Businesses Adapt to Hybrid Work

Microsoft recently announced the standalone Teams Essentials as businesses continue to update their practices for the new norm of hybrid work life. Jared Spataro, corporate VP at Microsoft Modern Work, joined Cheddar to talk about solutions the tech giant has rolled out in order to help underserved small and medium-sized companies continue operations seamlessly. "We're excited about the opportunity to serve their needs better, and that, in particular, is focused on their meeting and communication needs," he said. "We start with Teams, which has been a wildly successful product for us up in the enterprise space, and now we have created a form of Teams that is particularly suited for small businesses."
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Keys to leading teams with a hybrid work model

Currently, flexibility has become a priority for workers, many do not want to return to the 100% face-to-face way of working, because according to a survey we conducted in Evaluar, 7 out of 10 Mexican employees prefer a mixed work model, where they can combine the home office with a few days at the office. Along the same lines, we can see that many companies are willing to benefit from this way of working, in terms of the economic and resource efficiencies that have been consolidated throughout these months; That is why about 80% of companies plan to let their collaborators divide their time between the office and remote work , as indicated by a study carried out by We Work. However, just as the advantages of this model can be evidenced, there are challenges for leaders and of course for entrepreneurs; These leadership challenges invite us to ask ourselves, are we prepared to guide employees in the office and at a distance at the same time?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces new photo editing features for OneDrive on the web

Back in June, Microsoft announced basic photo editing features for OneDrive on the web. OneDrive on the web already had features for color adjustments, the ability to crop and the ability to rotate/flip. Yesterday, Microsoft announced the ability to apply filters and Markup feature tools. Using the Filter feature, you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ZDNet

This new Microsoft Teams feature could save you from project overload

Microsoft's new app Loop is coming to Teams chat with the aim of transforming how workers think and plan when collaborating with large, remote teams. Microsoft unveiled Loop at its Ignite conference for IT pros in November. Loop is partly a rebrand of its Fluid framework technologies but is now...
SOFTWARE
Ghani Mengal

Russia Is Working on Replacing Microsoft Exchange

Astra will bring Rupost to Russian authorities as an exchange replacement in 2022. The country wants to get away from Microsoft completely - including Windows. The Russian company Astra Group has been working on a replacement for Microsoft products for the Russian government since 2015. The entire software stack - from the operating system to the server infrastructure - is to be converted: Linux-based alternatives. Currently, the development team seems to be creating Rupost Corporate Mail. This is to completely replace Microsoft Exchange in Russian authorities, reports the Russian magazine Cnews (via Borncity).
ilbusinessdaily.com

Nexudus study: Physical, digital security become important elements of hybrid workspaces

Analysts say digital and site security in co-working spaces can be enhanced in a variety of ways. Pixabay/geralt. Digital security is of the utmost importance in today’s world, given the frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks on vulnerable software systems, and people using co-working spaces need to know their data and proprietary information are safe.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Microsoft Teams’ New Feature Sparks Security Concerns

A new feature on Microsoft 365 allows Teams users to chat with team members who are outside their work network and is enabled by default, sparking concerns among cybersecurity professionals, some of whom took to Twitter to express their reservations. According to the Microsoft 365 product page, the updates are...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

18K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy