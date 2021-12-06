ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Announces Second 'Extended Period of Rest' to Get 'Re-Inspired' and 'Recharge'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS is getting some well-deserved rest. On Sunday, the boy band's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that members: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing. "We would like...

TODAY.com

BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

Superstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended...
justjaredjr.com

BTS is Taking a Break to Get 'Re-Inspired' & to 'Recharge'

BTS has made a very big announcement. The K-Pop band’s label announced on Sunday (December 5) that BTS will be taking a break. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BTS‘ label Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter.
New Haven Register

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
hypebeast.com

BTS Is Taking a "Period of Rest" Ahead of a "New Chapter"

K-pop chart-toppers BTS will be taking a “period of rest,” according to a statement posted to Twitter by the group’s management team, Big Hit Music. “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS, who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement read. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”
CNET

BTS taking a 'period of rest' to 'recharge with creative energy'

BTS, the hugely popular South Korean band, is taking a rest. In a statement issued Sunday, the group's management team, Big Hit Music, said the members are planning an "official extended period of rest" after an exhausting 2020 and 2021. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS,...
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
