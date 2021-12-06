Firefighters finish perimeter on 12-acre West Ranch Fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters cleared the fire line Monday afternoon on the West Ranch Fire, which has been burning since Sunday in the rocky and steep foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said firefighters had established a full perimeter and cleared fuels across the fire and would continue monitoring the lines moving forward, but said that the 4:44 p.m. update would be the final update on the fire.

The fire was 12 acres in size on Monday morning and was not expected to grow.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, West Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a wildfire in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley. It was about four or five acres at the time and was burning in rocky and steep terrain.

By 5 p.m., it had grown to six acres and was burning in oak brush, grass and leaf litter about half a mile from the West Ranch community, according to West Metro Fire.

By 7 p.m., "very, very, very light snow" had started falling over the fire, accompanied by calmer winds, increasing humidity and dropping temperatures, according to the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said Monday around 9:10 a.m. that the fire had grown to a dozen acres.

No structures were threatened as of Sunday.

West Metro Fire Rescue, Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, Elk Creek Fire, Genesee Fire Rescue, Evergreen Fire/Rescue, Foothills Fire Department, and Indian Hills Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

The firefighters monitored the West Ranch Fire overnight into Monday, and will continue containment efforts today.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the West Ranch Fire in Ken Caryl Valley, high winds and dry conditions hampered efforts to put down another fire that prompted limited evacuations and destroyed at least two structures near Idaho Springs. The Miner's Candle Fire was estimated at around 20 acres Sunday.

A third fire broke out in Denver near the Lowry Neighborhood on Sunday. The grass fire burned about seven acres.