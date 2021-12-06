ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Moving Veterans Forward hosts fundraiser

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Non-profit Moving Veterans Forward is partnering with Soldier Valley Spirits to raise money for homeless veterans. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, light appetizers and a coat drive.

Organizers want to raise awareness of veterans in need of a hand.

"You have soldiers, airmen, marines, Navy, that serve 2-3 years and they are homeless. You have career, 30 years plus that are homeless, it's usually one incident in their life whether it's financial, after they get out of the military, they lost their job, a divorce and that family core just gets destroyed," Ron Hernandez, the founder of Moving Veterans Forward said.

