Moving Veterans Forward hosts fundraiser

Non-profit Moving Veterans Forward is partnering with Soldier Valley Spirits to raise money for homeless veterans. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, light appetizers and a coat drive.

Organizers want to raise awareness of veterans in need of a hand.

"You have soldiers, airmen, marines, Navy, that serve 2-3 years and they are homeless. You have career, 30 years plus that are homeless, it's usually one incident in their life whether it's financial, after they get out of the military, they lost their job, a divorce and that family core just gets destroyed," Ron Hernandez, the founder of Moving Veterans Forward said.

To make a gift, click here .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .