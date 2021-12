At least two people were injured following a car crash in Oceano Sunday night.

The incident was first reported around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of 24th St. and Paso Robles St.

According to officials, the incident involved a pick up truck and a sedan.

The pickup reportedly went through a gate in the residential area .

Five Cities Fire reports that two people were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the injuries are minor.