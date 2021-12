Going out to restaurants during the month of December is a very underrated thing to do. The reason is because of this time of year. You have Christmas decorations that help make any venue even more beautiful with Christmas trees, holiday lights and other things that brighten your evening. You factor in potential snow, and the fact you may be out more anyway because of your holiday shopping, and it all adds up to a fantastic time to visit local restaurants.

