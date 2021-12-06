ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Shoppers enjoy Winter Market on Metuchen Town Plaza; more holiday events on the way

By KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 3 days ago
METUCHEN – Metuchen Town Plaza was transformed into a Winter Market of fun. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance (MDA) welcomed shoppers with a sign asking them to “Shop and Enjoy Our Downtown” on Dec. 4. Shoppers enjoyed a variety of artisans and children enjoyed making crafts with Friends of the...

Hopewell Valley News

Examiner Datebook, Dec. 8

• Millstone Township Recreation will present its annual holiday lighting event from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Millstone Park, 4 Red Valley Road. All community members are invited to celebrate the holiday season. There will be baked goods and refreshments and holiday crafts, and Santa Claus will be available for photos. The tree lighting will take place outside. Millstone Township Recreation is conducting its annual toy drive for Toys for Tots. New unwrapped toys may be dropped off through Dec. 13 at the Millstone Township municipal building, 470 Stagecoach Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MILLSTONE, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Independent Datebook, Dec. 8

• The Aberdeen Township Department of Recreation has announced the following programs: Dec. 15, National Cupcake Day, will feature a Children’s Holiday Cupcake Decoration Celebration at the Hudson Ridge Senior Center, Church Street, from 5-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-12, and from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 13-18. Cost of the program includes six cupcakes each child will be able to decorate with assorted frostings, sprinkles and other toppings; at the end of December, the Children’s Winter Break Day Camp will take place from Dec. 27-30. The programming is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center, Prospect Avenue, Cliffwood Beach; a bus trip to Disney on Ice at the Prudential Center, Newark, is scheduled for Jan. 15; there will be a Paint and Snack event at the Sigismondi Community Center on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. (ages 18 and up); February features an ice cream social on Feb. 6 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Stay in pajamas and bring the family to create an ice cream and waffle sundae. There will be a movie screening and an activity for children starting at 9 a.m.; there will be a Mother-Son Carnival Dance on Feb. 17 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Sons are invited to bring their mom or any adult female guest to dress up and dance the night away. To register or to view the entire winter program lineup, visit https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen.
NEWARK, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 8

• Dr. Russell Brokstein of the Hometown Family Wellness Center, 9 Broadway, Freehold Borough, is conducting the 16th annual holiday food and coat drive, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Brokstein collects coats, gloves, jackets and non-perishable food items to help the community as the holidays approach and cold weather sets in. Brokstein brings all of the items to the Open Door food pantry and to the St. Peter’s thrift shop. Donations will be accepted through Jan. 2. Call 732-780-0044 or visit http://www.ChiropractorFreehold.com for more information.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Monmouth County Historical Association debuts exhibits

In celebration of the holiday season, the Monmouth County Historical Association has debuted Let Us Play, the newest exhibition at the association’s headquarters at 70 Court St., Freehold Borough. Drawing on the association’s extensive collection, Let Us Play will trace several centuries of children’s joyful pastimes and their evolving playthings,...
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Community Policy