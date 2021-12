The holidays can be a busy time, of course, but that doesn't mean you won't want to slow down and do something fun with family and friends to relax. One of the best ways to do that? Getting in the kitchen and whipping up a sweet treat to share. While you can always make cookies and other goodies from scratch, you may not have time to do absolutely everything yourself. That's why we're such a big fan of holiday cookie kits. They can help you get into the spirit of the season, and they take a lot less work than mixing everything up yourself.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO