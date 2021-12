Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Laureate Education, Stride, Perdoceo Education and Lincoln Educational Services

In the past 20 years, the average cost of college in the United States has tripled to $35,720 per student per year, with an annual growth rate of 6.8%. Even with all the scholarships available, the rising cost has put thousands of minorities and low-income students at a disadvantage. To address this problem, fintech startup Stride Funding has made it its mission to offer affordable, flexible funding to disadvantaged and underserved students.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO