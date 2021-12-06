ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, silver see price weakness as risk aversion recedes

By Jim Wyckoff
Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. The safe-haven metals are seeing modest selling pressure as trader/investor risk attitudes have improved a bit. Solid gains in the crude oil market today are limiting the downside in the metals markets. February gold was last down...

