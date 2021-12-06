CSM Health Information Management Program Meets ‘Gold Standard’, Receives National Certification
LA PLATA, Md. - The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Health Information Management (HIM) Program has received initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). CAHIIM monitors the nation’s academic degree programs in health information management (HIM) and health informatics (HI) through arduous reviews...www.thebaynet.com
