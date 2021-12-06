ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

CSM Health Information Management Program Meets ‘Gold Standard’, Receives National Certification

By CSM Headline
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA, Md. - The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Health Information Management (HIM) Program has received initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). CAHIIM monitors the nation’s academic degree programs in health information management (HIM) and health informatics (HI) through arduous reviews...

www.thebaynet.com

