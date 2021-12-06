ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

4-star DB Austin Ausberry sets commitment date

By Chad Simmons about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPqZC_0dFDDYox00
Chad Simmons/On3

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry cut his list to six schools in August and he has set a commitment date.

“I am going to commit on December 13 and it will be from one of my top six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame,” Ausberry said.

“It is going to come down to where I feel I have the best opportunity at. All are great schools, so I have a tough decision to make.”

Between summer and fall visits, the No. 260 prospect in the On3 Consensus has taken visits to each school on his list, including games at all schools other than Notre Dame this fall.

Multiple schools on his list are going through head coaching changes, but he is familiar enough with each school to be closing in on a decision.

Earlier this fall, Ausberry spoke with On3 at length about the six schools on his list. At that time 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback was unsure about whether he would sign in December or wait for February, but now, with a commitment date for next week, he knows he will sign on December 15.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kyle Hamilton addresses LSU transfer rumors after troll tweet

When news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Fighting Irish players took to Twitter with some thoughts. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was one of them, and he clarified his post on the “Inside The Garage” podcast Monday night. Hamilton tweeted a picture of him, his brother...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Notre Dame
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

Joel Klatt gives stern warning to Cincinnati, Bearcat fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats, their fans, and fans of College Football Playoff chaos, finally got their moment on Tuesday. The Bearcats climbed into the number four spot, making them one of four teams in the College Football Playoff if it started this week. However, FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt, has a few words of caution to share with Cincinnati and those rooting for them.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Lane Kiffin gives Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a new nickname

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson built quite the fanbase this season. Ten games into his sophomore season, all the SEC coaches seem to have strong opinions on his talent and future upside. Among those to weigh in on Will Anderson’s dominance was Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who provided a new nickname to the versatile defender.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy