4-star DB Austin Ausberry sets commitment date

Chad Simmons/On3

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry cut his list to six schools in August and he has set a commitment date.

“I am going to commit on December 13 and it will be from one of my top six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame,” Ausberry said.

“It is going to come down to where I feel I have the best opportunity at. All are great schools, so I have a tough decision to make.”

Between summer and fall visits, the No. 260 prospect in the On3 Consensus has taken visits to each school on his list, including games at all schools other than Notre Dame this fall.

Multiple schools on his list are going through head coaching changes, but he is familiar enough with each school to be closing in on a decision.

Earlier this fall, Ausberry spoke with On3 at length about the six schools on his list. At that time 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback was unsure about whether he would sign in December or wait for February, but now, with a commitment date for next week, he knows he will sign on December 15.