Things have gone from bad to worse for meme stock favorite GameStop (NYSE:GME) after its latest earnings miss. GME stock is down 6% today in morning trading after the video game retailer reported that its net loss widened to $105.4 million in the third quarter, or $1.39 per share. This compares to a loss of $18.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. The company also declined to provide any forward guidance and announced that it continues to explore new ventures that include blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it seeks to pivot away from its traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO