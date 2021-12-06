ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Today: Looking back at Brent Venables decade spent at Clemson

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Looking back at Brent Venables decade spent at Clemson

Late Sunday night, the news became official — Brent Venables has been tabbed as Lincoln Riley’s successor at Oklahoma. The Clemson defensive coordinator spent 10 seasons revamping the Tigers, becoming an integral piece of Dabo Swinney’s two national championships.

But now Venables is headed to a homecoming of sorts. The former Kansas State walk-on spent the early half of his coaching career with the Sooners, helping win a BCS national title.

But now he is gone, headed to Oklahoma to build his own program and help guide the Sooners move to the SEC. Clemson Sports is reviewing some of the highlights of Venables’ time with the Tigers.

His defenses were historically great. Employing a versatile, adaptable and aggressive scheme the Tigers placed outside of the top 25 in team defense just once in 10 years. Clemson was also ranked No. 10 or better in team defense six times, finishing as the top-ranked unit twice. Across the past decade, the Tigers rank nationally in sacks (425) and third in scoring defense with just 17.8 points per game.

A huge piece in the consistency at Clemson, Venables served as Swinney’s associate head coach. He was constantly expected to shutdown electric offenses and delivered. Such performances include the 44-16 beatdown of Alabama in the national title game and the 31-0 win over Ohio State in the 2016 CFP semifinals.

The 50-year-old has been a huge player on the recruiting trail, too. Venables has signed his fair share of five-star recruits for Clemson, including Bryan Bresee, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Booth. He has also gone out and found diamonds in the rough, such as defensive back Isaiah Simmons.

Trying to hold together the rest of Oklahoma’s 2022 signing class and piecing together his coaching staff will be the top tasks for Brent Venables.

Clemson heading to Florida for bowl game

Dabo Swinney’s squad isn’t in the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven years, but the Tigers are heading to a familiar location.

Clemson is playing Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Clemson announced Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Clemson last played in a bowl game in Orlando in 2014 when the Tigers beat Oklahoma 40-6 in the Russell Athletic Bowl. That is also the last time Clemson wasn’t in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson WR target Antonio Williams excels in state championship game

On Saturday, Dutch Fork faced off against Gaffney in the Class 5A State Championship game.

Although Dutch Fork lost for the first time in over four years, Antonio Williams was sensational. The four-star wide receiver hauled in 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown, as well as running it two times for 19 yards.

Clemson Sports was on hand for this thrilling 22-19 game. Check out our analysis of how Williams performed and what adding him to this class would mean for the Tigers.

Countdown

Days until Iowa State matchup in Cheez-It Bowl: 23 days

