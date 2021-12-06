DMPD: 1 person arrested in connection with eight overnight arson fires

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a series of fires they say were intentionally set late Sunday night into Monday morning on the east side of the city. One person is now in custody and charged in connection to those fires.

32-year old Anthony is charged with one count of second-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. Police say he intentionally set fires at eight addresses:

1500 block of Tiffin Ave. – 11:30 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire

3200 block of Wright St. – 11:42pm, 05 Dec, Trash fire

3000 block of E. 13th St – 11:50 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence

3100 block of Wright St. – 11:59 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire

3300 block of E. 9th St. – 12:05 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire

3000 block of E. 8th St. – 12:50 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire

1300 block of Boyd St. – 2:02 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence

700 block of Hull Ave. – 2:18 a.m., 06 Dec., Electrical box fire

After someone was spotted leaving the scene of the fire in the 700 block of Hull Avenue, police gave chase and caught up to Anthony.

