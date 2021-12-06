ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DMPD: 1 person arrested in connection with eight overnight arson fires

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHfRK_0dFDDFIO00

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a series of fires they say were intentionally set late Sunday night into Monday morning on the east side of the city. One person is now in custody and charged in connection to those fires.

32-year old Anthony is charged with one count of second-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. Police say he intentionally set fires at eight addresses:

  • 1500 block of Tiffin Ave. – 11:30 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire
  • 3200 block of Wright St. – 11:42pm, 05 Dec, Trash fire
  • 3000 block of E. 13th St – 11:50 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence
  • 3100 block of Wright St. – 11:59 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire
  • 3300 block of E. 9th St. – 12:05 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire
  • 3000 block of E. 8th St. – 12:50 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire
  • 1300 block of Boyd St. – 2:02 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence
  • 700 block of Hull Ave. – 2:18 a.m., 06 Dec., Electrical box fire

After someone was spotted leaving the scene of the fire in the 700 block of Hull Avenue, police gave chase and caught up to Anthony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Three missing Ankeny juveniles found safe after three day search

ANKENY, Iowa — Three metro teens missing since Sunday have been found safe according to the Ankeny Police Department. On Sunday police alerted the community and asked for help finding 15 year olds Nolan Cortez and Mason Copenhaver and 14 year old Keegan Klaver. The boys were last seen on Sunday heading to a park […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Police provide an update on officer injured in traffic stop

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Police Department provided an update on the traffic stop turned deadly on Monday night. A police officer pulled over a person driving in reverse northbound on SE 14th Street near the 3800 block. Once pulled over, police say the suspect provided a fake name and fled, which led […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Weather#Dmpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Iowa’s longest-serving inmate dies after 64 years behind bars

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man man convicted of killing a northeast Iowa police officer nearly 65 years ago who later saw his death sentenced commuted to life in prison has died at the state penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa corrections officials said Thursday. Warren John Nutter, 84, was the state’s longest serving inmate, […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Two charged with stealing vehicles from Urbandale charity

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man and woman are facing charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles from an Urbandale-based charity last month. EveryStep says a truck and a van were stolen from their facility on November 17th. The vehicles were found abandoned in Des Moines the next day. On Tuesday the Urbandale Police Department […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny Police searching for three missing juveniles

The Ankeny Police Department is asking for help locating three teenage boys. The boys were last seen on Sunday heading to a park in the Ankeny area. Contact with them has been ‘sporadic’ since then, according to police. The missing teens are: Nolan Cortez, 15 Mason Copenhaver, 15 Keegan Klaver, 14
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents bond set at combined $1M, plead not guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WHO 13

Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and firing shots at the victim’s girlfriend on an Iowa interstate last December. Jayme Powell, 40, was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy