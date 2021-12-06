Sam Pittman makes definitive statement on coaching future

John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sam Pittman has put together a great season at Arkansas, and it’s now time for him to get paid. With the Razorbacks currently 8-4 overall and soon playing in the Outback Bowl against Penn State, Pittman – who’s making $3.25 million per year, which ranks him 12th in the SEC – is due for a significant pay increase.

According to multiple reports Sunday, Pittman has changed agents – now being represented by Jimmy Sexton, who also represents Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, among other big names in college football. While Sexton is known for getting the best contracts for his clients, Pittman is hoping the same happens for him.

As Pittman changes agents, there has been speculation that the coach is doing so because he wants to get out of Fayetteville – but he made it clear that isn’t the case as he’s simply just changing who represents him and his financials.

“I don’t want my loyalty at the University of Arkansas to be tested just because I changed representations,” Pittman said, as posted in a tweet by Arkansas radio personality John Nabors. “This is my last job. I have said it before and it hasn’t changed.”

Pittman, 60, has been in coaching throughout the his entire life with assistant coaching stops at Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. After serving as Arkansas’ assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach from 2013-15, Pittman returned to lead the Razorbacks’ program in 2020.

Through two seasons as head coach at Arkansas, Pittman has compiled an 11-11 overall record. His 2021 squad has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Arkansas lands former five-star wide receiver in transfer portal

Arkansas football has landed Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood in the transfer portal. The former five-star wide receiver announced the move Sunday afternoon on social media.

The six-foot-three sophomore out of Ellenwood, GA starred for the Sooners in 2021 after limited action over his first two seasons. He has played in and registered at least one catch every game for Oklahoma this season. On the year he has 39 receptions, for 399 yards, and six touchdowns. Haselwood is averaging 10.2 yards per reception and only has two receptions greater than 20 yards this season.

After announcing his decision to transfer on Twitter, Haselwood released this statement to the Oklahoma Sooner fanbase and program.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I’m blessed to have been able to live that out,” Haselwood said. “After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I’ve decided that I’ll be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to all those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I’ve had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program.”

Haselwood joins Sam Pittman’s Arkansas squad with multiple years of eligibility remaining.