Actor Yoo Ah In got close and personal about the various roles he played throughout his acting career. On November 27, Yoo Ah In sat down with a close and personal interview with 'The Swoon'. Beginning with the one phrase that best describes 'actor Yoo Ah In', Yoo Ah In went on to discuss the siginficance to playing each character in his past projects. Yoo Ah In picked the 2010 drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' as the project that first put him under the spotlight in the acting industry. He reminisced about his 'bromance' with Song Joong Ki in the 2010 series, which won them the 'Best Couple' award that year.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO