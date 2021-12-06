Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

Pexip's video conferencing platform enables patients to obtain telehealth services regardless of their location or device choice or version. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed video conferencing services in the Australian healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Pexip with the 2021 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its video conferencing services in healthcare. The company makes video meetings as simple as voice calls. Healthcare organizations can launch the virtual telehealth solution from any web browser, eliminating the need to invest in costly video conferencing devices. The one-click meeting capability for the web browser allows healthcare providers to improve the accessibility and delivery of healthcare services to patients, including those residing in hard-to-reach locations without physical clinics. In addition, the Pexip platform helps patients save on travel time and costs to healthcare facilities.

