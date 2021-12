Twitter's (TWTR +3.4%) CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting that role, and Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will succeed him there, effective immediately, the company says. "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey says. "My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO