As the Yankees roster currently stands, there isn’t a player on it who the organization or fans would be comfortable naming as the everyday first baseman entering 2022. The keywords are “every day”, because although Luke Voit he clearly can hit, he’s only been available for 62 percent of the team’s games since 2019 due to numerous trips to the IL. DJ LeMahieu could make for a league-average singles hitter as the everyday first baseman. Chris Gittens tore up Triple-A pitching last season but didn’t play well in his brief tenure with the Yankees, and perhaps more telling, the Yankees seemed reluctant to commit to him when they were very short on first basemen.

