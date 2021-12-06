ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Teen Uses Christmas Lights to Salute Farmers For the Holidays

By Polly
 7 days ago
Most people decorate their homes and lawns for the holiday season. A teen in Central New York decorated his tractor to salute the men and women who work hard all year long to put food on our tables. Parked in front of the Ingersoll farm in Fulton, New York...

Lite 98.7

Cool Winter Festival in Upstate New York Among Best in the Country

A cool winter festival in Upstate New York has been named one of the best in the country. The Winter Carnival in the Adirondacks, that's been held in Saranac Lake, New York since 1897 is among the best in the U.S. according to Thrillist. The 2022 carnival is scheduled for February 4 through 13 and goes back in time with a 'Totally 80s' theme.
Society
Lite 98.7

Santa Will Be Touring New Hartford For 2 Special Days

He's busy making a list, and checking it twice this time of year. Santa will take a brief break for two special days touring New Hartford New York. According to the New Hartford Fire Department, Santa Claus has sent a special letter saying that he loved touring the town and village so much last year by truck, that he wants to come back again. The difference for 2021, he won't be doing it just for one day, but this time for 2021 two days.
Lite 98.7

Rome Home Transformed into Santa’s Village Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

There's a home in Rome that has been magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for the young and old. "The Christmas display is up," said homeowner Arlene Kraeger. "My husband was waiting for the winds to stop so he can do final touches on our small re-creation of Santa’s Village."
Lite 98.7

Give The Gift Of Reading, Oneida County Holding Holiday Book Drive

Oneida County is looking to give the gift of reading this holiday season. "Each holiday season, Oneida County employees display their generous spirit by donating money and goods to various organizations and services throughout the community,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “This year, we ask the public to join us as we donate books to those less fortunate. Please help us make this season a little brighter for those in need.”
Lite 98.7

One Man Arrested After Setting New York City Christmas Tree On Fire

Talk about a big fire you could roast your chestnuts on. A man has been arrested and is in custody after setting fire to the famous Fox Square Christmas Tree in New York City. According to officials, early Wednesday morning, a man by the name of Craig Tamanaha took the climb up the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight and lit it on fire.
Lite 98.7

12 Secret Christmas Get-Aways for Mom and Dad Only!

The holiday season can be crazy, fun and a hurly-burly of excitement for all ages, especially for the children. But for Mom and Dad, with trying to keep the house up, working full time, making sure they have all the gifts for the kiddies, decorating the home, etc., well, it can be a bit frazzling too. So here is a list of 12 places we suggest that Mom and Dad go for a secret get-away, no kids, just to recharge their batteries before the big day. Jazz, spas, a romantic sleigh ride, whimsical oddities across Upstate, some iconic museums (during the slow tourist season), etc. All are great places to unwind, even if for a quick overnighter or an afternoon away. And remember, don't tell the kids!
Lite 98.7

7 Central New York Schools Among Top 100 in the State

7 schools in Central New York are among the top 100 in the state; 3 high schools, 2 colleges, and 2 universities. US News & World Report released their annual list of Best High Schools for 2021, reviewing more than 24,000 public schools, taking graduation rates and college readiness into account.
Lite 98.7

Southwest Airlines Adding Third Amazing Destination Out Of Syracuse

Southwest Airlines is adding a third destination to its service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Here's where, and what days it flies out. Southwest Airlines will launch seasonal, nonstop service from Syracuse to Tampa, Florida, starting in the spring of 2022. The flights will operate the weekly, Saturday-only service starting April 30th 2022.
Lite 98.7

One of a Kind Ice Sculpting Holiday Drive-Thru Returns to New York Fairgrounds

A one-of-a-kind ice sculpting holiday drive-thru is returning to the New York State fairgrounds in Syracuse this winter. The Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display is a magical drive-thru experience featuring lit ice sculpture displays and holiday tunes to sing along. This year's display will be incorporating over 150,000 pounds of crystal clear ice blocks for over 80 individual hand-carved ice sculptures.
Lite 98.7

Could These Be The Biggest Loaded Drinks in New York State?

You know that feeling when you're completely blown away by something you weren't expecting? That's exactly how I felt the first time I saw these drinks. Aren't they massive? They honestly could be the biggest in all of New York State. Lakeview Lanes in Fulton is the home of these...
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

