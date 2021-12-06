ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Bob Dole

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtkRt_0dFDBX9U00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio governor Mike DeWine has ordered that American and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

DeWine announced that the flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, December 9 in all Ohio public buildings and grounds from morning until sunset. This is in accordance with recent orders issued by President Joe Biden.

Bob Dole, former Senate leader and presidential candidate, dies at 98

Dole served in government for 36-years on Capitol Hill as a Congressman and Senator before running for President as the Republican nominee in the 1996 election.

Governor DeWine issued a statement Sunday afternoon on the death of Bob Dole.

“We just heard that our friend, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, has died.  A few weeks ago, Fran and I received a surprise call from Elizabeth and him.  When I entered the Senate, he was the Senate Leader.  He was a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply.

“He was grievously wounded in Italy during World War II and was lucky to have survived those devastating injuries at all.  He was bedridden — his body wracked by pain.  He could hardly even move.

“But, he knew that we have to work if we’re going to succeed.  And, he worked.  He worked through the pain and the rebuilding — and he became one of America’s most important leaders in of the last half-century.

“Even after he left the Senate, he never stopped working.  He led the efforts to see to it that the brave men and women who fought so valiantly for our nation during WWII are honored with a national memorial.  He turned the plans for that memorial into a reality.  I have talked to WWII veterans who made the ‘honor flight’ to Washington to visit the memorial, who were both surprised and delighted to be greeted there by Bob Dole, himself!

“When he was running for President, Fran and I have a very fond memory campaigning with Senator Dole and Elizabeth on the campaign bus with our young daughter Anna and the Oak Ridge Boys.  It was an amazing experience that we will never forget.

“Bob Dole was all about making a difference and changing things for the better.  He had a ‘let’s get it done’ attitude.  When we talked to him the last time, he still had that same zest for life and strong spirit that I always saw when I served with him.

“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend. Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.

“We send our love to Elizabeth and his daughter Robin.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Latest effort to stop vaccine mandates in Ohio hits state Senate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Efforts to combat vaccine requirements in Ohio are moving forward at the Ohio Statehouse. House Bill 218 received a hearing Tuesday in the Ohio Senate. The bill would create broad exceptions for those who don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not the first attempt by lawmakers to change how a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bill to legalize sports betting in Ohio passes state legislature

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Legal sports betting will be in place by next year under a bill that passed the Ohio legislature Wednesday. The Senate voted 31-1 and the House voted 72-12 to approve H.B. 29 after both chambers struck a deal in a conference committee Wednesday. Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio could finally get legalized sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–After a couple of years of battles and political infighting, Ohio legislators have finally passed a bill that’s a signature away from legalizing sports betting in the Buckeye State. The Ohio House and Senate both passed a bill Wednesday to legalize gambling on sports, three and a half years after a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio redistricting goes to state supreme court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court heard three different lawsuits Wednesday filed against the state’s new House and Senate district maps. These maps were the first drawn since Ohio voters changed the process back in 2015. The maps were passed on a party-line vote by members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. In court, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Robin
NBC4 Columbus

Fighter jet sightings possible in Delaware Co. Wednesday

SWANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Alert fighter jets may be seen or heard above Delaware, Ohio on Wednesday morning. The 180th Fighter Wing is set to be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wednesday till 11 a.m. A release from the Ohio National Guard says people living in the Delaware and Middletown […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy