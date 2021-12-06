Former Bills great Steve Tasker's Hall of Fame chances: A closer look

The problem is that there is a limit to the number of individuals who can be inducted each year and that the semifinalists must be among those who make the cut to 15 finalists, which doesn't seem likely for Tasker.

Bills Central spoke to one of the members of the exclusive 49-person selection committee about Tasker's chances. The selector, who requested that his name not be used, explained why he and probably most others won't see fit to vote for Tasker beyond this point.

"He's one of the better special teams guys who ever played," he said, "but my reservations are that he made 10 career starts, had 51 career receptions. I mean, I have a problem picking the 40th guy on the roster, 35th guy on the roster and putting him in the Hall of Fame because of special-teams play. And as much as Tasker was a terrific special-teams player, you know, I could go through a dozen guys — Chris Maragos Matthew Slater — I mean, guys that we've seen play over the years that also were terrific special-teams guys.

"What distinguishes Tasker over them? Nothing I've seen on film. He was a terrific special-teams player, but I just think there's a ceiling on that contribution to a team, and so would I ever be willing to put him in the Hall of Fame? I would not be in favor of it.

"You know, if it came down to where he made the finals and was one of the final five guys and everybody else was voting for him, I might relent. But it's not Steve Tasker, it's who he represents: Guys that are backups who were great special-teams players, and I just don't know that there's a place in the Hall of Fame for them."

Reed disagrees with that kind of thinking.

"Special teams is one quarter of the game and it's the biggest yardage accumulation in every game," he said. "And you've got to have the guidance of a great player on special teams that kind of keeps that yardage down. And again, we were talking about Steve. Steve was that guy. He won a lot of games for us himself. And he took pride in that. And there's no doubt that I want to see him don a yellow jacket, a ring and a bust that he deserves, and that would be great for the city."

