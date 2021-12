Breathing is arguably the most important thing you’ll do today. And if you’re pregnant, a healthy set of lungs is critical to make sure your growing baby gets the oxygen they need, and also to help you breathe out the excess carbon dioxide that your baby needs to eliminate. You’re breathing for two, now! Just like the rest of your body, your respiratory system goes through remarkable changes during pregnancy for this specialized air exchange. You may notice that your diaphragm (the muscle at the base of your lungs) rises up to make room for your expanding uterus, and your rib cage spreads out to the sides to allow you to breathe normally.

